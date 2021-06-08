Advertisement

KSDE decides computer science now counts as math, science credit

FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (AP...
FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One computer science course can now be exchanged for a math or science credit to count toward graduation for Kansas high schoolers.

The Kansas Department of Education says computer science can now be counted as a core math or science credit toward high school graduation. It said it voted to approve the recommendation on Tuesday, June 8, during its monthly meeting.

Before the decision, KSDE said the state was one of only two states that counted computer science as an elective, but not as a core math, science or other core discipline credit. After its vote, it said local school boards can now substitute one unit of computer science for either a unit of science or math as long as the student meets the math and science concepts required to graduate.

According to KSDE, the state’s graduation requirements include a minimum of 21 credit units, including four English language arts units; three history, government and social studies units; three math units; three science units; one physical education unit; one fine arts unit and six elective course units.

The Department said in February of 2020, the State Board received five recommendations brought by the Computer Science Education Implementation Task Force. It said one of the recommendations included allowing computer science to be counted as a core math or science credit.

According to the Department, a group of members on the task force looked over other states’ policies for examples and lessons and met with math and science consultants for input. It said members learned more about the recommendation at the May board meeting and were scheduled to act on it during its June meeting.

The KSDE said the approval of the recommendation does not change the 21 credit minimum requirement for graduation and does not make computer science a required course for graduation. However, it said it does put an emphasis on the importance of computer science and increases the flexibility for students, counselors and administrators to count computer science as a core credit.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Latest News

The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates its Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 9, with...
United Way Day of Giving looks to create positive community impact
These hoop fans in Lindsey Dowell's WERC group provided new jerseys to new friends.
These Washburn Rural Middle School Good Kids, did something good for other teens in Rwanda
A man was taken to the hospital after being clipped by a truck side mirror near 12550 110th road.
Man hit with truck mirror
Warm Weather Continues
Topeka Health Map
Topeka City Council discuss neighborhood development