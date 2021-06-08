KDP to host Summer Reception

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Sherrod Brown and Governor Phil Murphy will speak at the KDP’s Summer Reception.

The Kansas Democratic Party says it will host its Summer Reception virtually. It said guests Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) will speak at the reception.

According to the KDP, the reception will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m.

To join the virtual reception, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.