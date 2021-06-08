Advertisement

KDP to host Summer Reception

FILE - Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. File photo
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Sherrod Brown and Governor Phil Murphy will speak at the KDP’s Summer Reception.

The Kansas Democratic Party says it will host its Summer Reception virtually. It said guests Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) will speak at the reception.

According to the KDP, the reception will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m.

To join the virtual reception, click HERE.

