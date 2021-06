TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An EF5 Tornado ripped through Topeka, Kan., on June 8, 1966, leaving 17 dead and over $200 million in damage, which at the time, was the highest in American history. Below are stories from survivors, the community and pictures from the aftermath.

