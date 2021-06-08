Jayhawk Theatre celebrates reopening after pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The historic Jayhawk Theatre is celebrating “turning the light back on” after going dark during the pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases go down and vaccination rates increase, live events are coming back to the Jayhawk; the theatre already has three concerts scheduled for the summer. Click here to see who’s coming to town and to purchase tickets.

In addition to celebrating reopening, the theatre also showed off a newly-refurbished light panel from 1926, when the Jayhawk first opened. The 6,000 lb. panel was hidden away in the back of the theatre, but is now front in center in a display case, where it serves as a testament to the theatre’s rich history. “I think what [The Jayhawk Theatre] means to Topeka is pride. We should have nice things. We can aim higher. So we’re excited about it,” said Jayhawk Theatre Board President Jeff Carson.

The reopening celebration featured guest speakers including Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, a member of the Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2021, and Sean Dixon of Visit Topeka.

