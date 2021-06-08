Advertisement

“It all goes back to the tornado:” Bill Kurtis recounts how delivering 1966 warning changed his life

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Kurtis wasn’t supposed to be working the night of June 8, 1966.

Then a student at Washburn University, Kurtis was studying for his law board review when the news director asked him to fill in so he could leave early.

The night would change the city - and Kurtis’ life

“All my career, which involves movies, some 500 documentaries we have done out of Kurtis productions, and 30 years with CBS, it all goes back to the tornado - like a big funnel,” Kurtis recently told 13 NEWS from his home in Chicago.

If not for the tornado, Kurtis likely would have opened a law practice in Wichita. After filling in on the news, the crew heard reports a storm caused damage in Manhattan, so station manager Charlie Ross asked Kurtis to stick around, just to see what developed.

“A very popular Lost in Space that everybody was (going to be) watching. We wanted to go on the air at the top of the hour - this is another interesting thing - because we didn’t want to take all the phone calls criticizing us for breaking into programming,” Kurtis said. “If we hadn’t gone on at the top of the hour, we wouldn’t have given it that early, the warning. We were eight minutes before the weather bureau.”

In those moments, WIBW-TV cameraman Ed Rutherford was watching the storm from southwest of the city.

“He called in, and it was pretty close to 7 o’clock, and said, ‘There’s a tornado on the ground. I see it.’ It was big. It was really big - maybe a block wide,” Kurtis said. “I went on the air. I was 26 years old, and said there was a tornado, this is a warning, and then, ‘For God’s sake, take cover,’ in the kind of way that carried a message of how serious I was.”

Kurtis’ wife and six-month-old daughter rode out the storm in the basement of the science hall on Washburn’s campus. They heard the storm roar over, but were not hurt. Meanwhile, Kurtis and his WIBW colleagues launched into what would be 24 hours straight of coverage.

“We went to work,” he said.

Kurtis says he’s struck by how their coverage in 1966 didn’t rely on technology and the internet. It was about people observing a threat, and taking action.

Three months later, Kurtis would take a job with CBS News. But to this day, Topekans who tell their stories of surviving the story usually include how Kurtis told them to go to the basement, so they did.

People have told Kurtis he saved their life. He says it usually brings him to tears. He recalled one encounter, after speaking on a hot day in Council Grove.

“Afterward, (a group of people) came up and I said. ‘Well, why did you sit here in the sun to hear an ordinary speech?’ They said, ‘We were watching that day, and we just wanted to come down and thank you.’ It’s very humbling.”

It’s a constant reminder to Kurtis of the power of television, and he says it shaped his approach to reporting - be fair, down the middle, do your best to tell both sides.

“You have to have your own compass,” Kurtis said. “The tornado did that to me.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Latest News

The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates its Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 9, with...
United Way Day of Giving looks to create positive community impact
These hoop fans in Lindsey Dowell's WERC group provided new jerseys to new friends.
These Washburn Rural Middle School Good Kids, did something good for other teens in Rwanda
A man was taken to the hospital after being clipped by a truck side mirror near 12550 110th road.
Man hit with truck mirror
Warm Weather Continues
Topeka Health Map
Topeka City Council discuss neighborhood development