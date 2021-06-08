“It all goes back to the tornado:” Bill Kurtis recounts how delivering 1966 warning changed his life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Kurtis wasn’t supposed to be working the night of June 8, 1966.

Then a student at Washburn University, Kurtis was studying for his law board review when the news director asked him to fill in so he could leave early.

The night would change the city - and Kurtis’ life

“All my career, which involves movies, some 500 documentaries we have done out of Kurtis productions, and 30 years with CBS, it all goes back to the tornado - like a big funnel,” Kurtis recently told 13 NEWS from his home in Chicago.

If not for the tornado, Kurtis likely would have opened a law practice in Wichita. After filling in on the news, the crew heard reports a storm caused damage in Manhattan, so station manager Charlie Ross asked Kurtis to stick around, just to see what developed.

“A very popular Lost in Space that everybody was (going to be) watching. We wanted to go on the air at the top of the hour - this is another interesting thing - because we didn’t want to take all the phone calls criticizing us for breaking into programming,” Kurtis said. “If we hadn’t gone on at the top of the hour, we wouldn’t have given it that early, the warning. We were eight minutes before the weather bureau.”

In those moments, WIBW-TV cameraman Ed Rutherford was watching the storm from southwest of the city.

“He called in, and it was pretty close to 7 o’clock, and said, ‘There’s a tornado on the ground. I see it.’ It was big. It was really big - maybe a block wide,” Kurtis said. “I went on the air. I was 26 years old, and said there was a tornado, this is a warning, and then, ‘For God’s sake, take cover,’ in the kind of way that carried a message of how serious I was.”

Kurtis’ wife and six-month-old daughter rode out the storm in the basement of the science hall on Washburn’s campus. They heard the storm roar over, but were not hurt. Meanwhile, Kurtis and his WIBW colleagues launched into what would be 24 hours straight of coverage.

“We went to work,” he said.

Kurtis says he’s struck by how their coverage in 1966 didn’t rely on technology and the internet. It was about people observing a threat, and taking action.

Three months later, Kurtis would take a job with CBS News. But to this day, Topekans who tell their stories of surviving the story usually include how Kurtis told them to go to the basement, so they did.

People have told Kurtis he saved their life. He says it usually brings him to tears. He recalled one encounter, after speaking on a hot day in Council Grove.

“Afterward, (a group of people) came up and I said. ‘Well, why did you sit here in the sun to hear an ordinary speech?’ They said, ‘We were watching that day, and we just wanted to come down and thank you.’ It’s very humbling.”

It’s a constant reminder to Kurtis of the power of television, and he says it shaped his approach to reporting - be fair, down the middle, do your best to tell both sides.

“You have to have your own compass,” Kurtis said. “The tornado did that to me.”

