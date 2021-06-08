Advertisement

History of 1966 Topeka tornado remembered by WU survivor and Topeka DAR

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1966 Topeka tornado ripped through Washburn University damaging every building on campus. It left some crumbled and students, like Chris Hutton, in shock.

Chris Hutton, his brother, and his dad were sitting in the family’s Corvair trying to get his brother’s car battery to start in front of the administrative building, Morgan Hall, when they saw the ROTC building blow up.

“It had just exploded and I’m in the backseat, the two are in the front, and so I look and it just blew up and as soon as we said that, my brother said, ‘My God, it’s a tornado I think.”

Chris Hutton, his dad, and his brother ran out of his dad’s Corvair, pelted with rain to the nearby Morgan Hall doors.

“We started to go through the door but it blew out, cut us all really bad, so we laid beside the door right next to a big tree - which wasn’t too good of an idea either. We laid on the ground, holding on to each other around our heads and covering our heads and it went right over us.”

His brother was hit in the back with a brick from the debris.

“It was just a big, giant cloud of debris and turning and we could hardly breathe when it was going over us. So much mud and dirt, grass, tree limbs, rocks, and all that.”

After a few minutes, the tornado changed course and went to another side of campus. They went inside to clean his wound before getting a ride from a law student to the hospital -- because they couldn’t find either of their cars.

After getting a ride back to Washburn, they spotted the Corvair -- upside down half a block north.

“Six national guardsmen, they were already on scene, they helped tip the car back over on its wheels and it crashed down. The roof was all the way down to the seat so we had to ride like this and we drove that home.”

Covered in mud and scratches, they drove home to concerned wives who were happy to see them alive.

“That was quite a deal and so there were a lot of people that came down just to see us because we looked like three freaks, you know,”

Hutton said seeing the trees destroyed showed the damage and shattered hundreds of years of history on campus.

In 1919, the Topeka Chapter for the Daughters of the American Revolution started a scholarship at Washburn for descendants of World War I veterans. Regent Becky Spaulding said the tornado brought the two together more to help restore the school’s past.

“They chose planting the trees at Washburn as a great way to put forward our historical preservation, our education commitment, and conservation which is very important to our members.”

She said it’s not written in their history why they chose to plant a tree every year, but it is a good way to show the community is continuing to improve.

“Every year it grows and continues to give back to the community in where it’s planted.”

Hutton said he was told by students no one else on campus was outside during the tornado, making his story of survival one of a kind, and leaving him appreciating life more because of the day.

“We weren’t even watching the weather at all, they said tornado warnings and possibilities of tornadoes but we weren’t watching TV or anything. We ate dinner at the folks’ house and we got in the car to go out and get my brother’s car started and then you get wiped out and that’s the end of it.”

Hutton said students went on to call Washburn “Trailer Tech” because the school had to bring in mobile trailers to continue learning. He, and other students, did not like working in the trailers for months on end but Hutton said they did appreciate the school taking a leap forward and trying to move on before they finished cleaning up the destruction.

He believes he and his family survived because of luck and faith.

He also said he’s more aware of listening for weather alerts and warnings because of the day in 1966.

Spaulding said they will continue the tradition of planting a tree on the campus.

