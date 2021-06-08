Advertisement

Heat and Humidity Not Going Anywhere Soon

Isolated Rain Showers Still Possible for Tomorrow Afternoon
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another warm day behind us in Northeast Kansas with warmer days ahead... Temperatures tonight though will get down to near 70 degrees with mostly clear skies overnight and no rain expected.

The upper level low that has been affecting the south since the weekend has slowly been tracking northeast and will clear the area overnight tonight, however there is still a very low chance of seeing isolated rain showers Wednesday in eastern Kansas. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s with light southerly winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s near 70. Winds very light form the south.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds between 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be our hottest day of the year so far with air temperatures in the middle 90s and heat index values at and even above 100 degrees. Be sure to drink plenty of water and to wear sunscreen. If you feel tired from working outside, take a quick break and drink some water in the shade.

Things change on Friday for the better with a cold front expected to pass through on Friday evening. There is a chance for seeing some rain and storms when the front arrives. Behind the cold front, temperatures will still be near 90 degrees, but the humidity won’t be as high and the oppressive dewpoint temperatures will be pushed to the south and east for now.

Until then, warm days and warm nights across Northeast Kansas.

Warmer Weather Still Ahead
Warmer Weather Still Ahead(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Heat is the biggest concern the next 8 days: Make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe if you have to be outside for an extended period of time. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses and listen to your body. If you are starting to feel signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion head inside to AC.
  2. Most spots will be dry today and Wednesday but if you are outside, stay weather aware and if you hear thunder head indoors. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might not rain in your backyard but lightning can strike from several miles away even on a clear day.

