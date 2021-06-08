Advertisement

GCH to observe National Men’s Health Week

Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary community Hospital will observe National Men’s Health Week from June 14th to June 20th. The week seeks to heighten the public’s awareness of men’s preventable health problems and encourage the early detection and treatment of gender-based disorders among boys and adult men.

“We all recognize that protecting and preserving the good health and well-being of our men and boys is vital to maintaining the health of our local communities,” said Frank Corcoran, CEO, Geary Community Hospital.

“Especially during this week, all men need to evaluate both their mental and physical health and to focus on living a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Jason Butler, Family Practice-Geary Community Hospital. “While there are many factors that contribute to a healthy life--including diet, exercise, stress management and mental and emotional wellness--one of the most important practices is to regularly visit to your provider and the dentist.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Latest News

Teen vaccination
Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where Shawnee Co. Health has outreach clinics this week
KDHE to host back-to-school, COVID vaccine events in Junction City
TYH
Virtual care skyrockets during pandemic, likely to continue
TYH
Pandemic sparks surge in virtual care that's likely to continue