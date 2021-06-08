GCH to observe National Men’s Health Week

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary community Hospital will observe National Men’s Health Week from June 14th to June 20th. The week seeks to heighten the public’s awareness of men’s preventable health problems and encourage the early detection and treatment of gender-based disorders among boys and adult men.

“We all recognize that protecting and preserving the good health and well-being of our men and boys is vital to maintaining the health of our local communities,” said Frank Corcoran, CEO, Geary Community Hospital.

“Especially during this week, all men need to evaluate both their mental and physical health and to focus on living a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Jason Butler, Family Practice-Geary Community Hospital. “While there are many factors that contribute to a healthy life--including diet, exercise, stress management and mental and emotional wellness--one of the most important practices is to regularly visit to your provider and the dentist.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.