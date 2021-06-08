Advertisement

COVID-related services now covered by State Employee Health Plan, subject to copays

(CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Employee Health Plan, which covers K-State faculty and staff, now covers COVID-19 related services, which will be subject to copays.

Kansas State University says as part of Kansas’ comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Employee Health Plan made changes to the coverage of benefits for the virus. It said effective May 29, the plan’s medical benefits began to cover COVID-related services according to regular provisions of member’s chosen medical coverage. It said the services will be subject to all copays, deductibles and coinsurance provisions when given by providers.

According to K-State, the State Employee Health Plan will continue to cover the following:

  • COVID-19 tests are available at no cost through the public health response effort. 
  • COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be covered at 100% as a preventive care service. 

K-State said vaccination against the virus is an effective method for residents to support their own helaht and the health and wellness of the community. It said Lafene Health Center continues to offer opportunities for students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccine.

