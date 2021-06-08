Advertisement

Cost of new generator for GCH causes concern for Geary Co. Commissioner

FILE - ( L-R ) The generator that malfunctioned is on the left and the temporary generator...
FILE - ( L-R ) The generator that malfunctioned is on the left and the temporary generator brought in to serve the hospital is in the larger trailer on the right.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The emergency generator at Geary Community Hospital recently failed during a regular maintenance check. The hospital’s patients had to be transferred to another facility. A temporary generator was brought in to serve as a replacement.

This week Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano expressed concern about the cost of a permanent replacement. “A new generator costs about one and a half million dollars. They’re going to have to come up with that because right now they’re renting one for about $20,000 a month.”

Giordano addressed the topic following the county commission meeting on Monday.

