Cost of new generator for GCH causes concern for Geary Co. Commissioner

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The emergency generator at Geary Community Hospital recently failed during a regular maintenance check. The hospital’s patients had to be transferred to another facility. A temporary generator was brought in to serve as a replacement.

This week Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano expressed concern about the cost of a permanent replacement. “A new generator costs about one and a half million dollars. They’re going to have to come up with that because right now they’re renting one for about $20,000 a month.”

Giordano addressed the topic following the county commission meeting on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.