Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No more face masks.

No more social distancing

No more extra disinfection.

Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on Monday at Emporia State University, according to KVOE Radio.

The only exception to the mask use policy is for individuals going to the Student Wellness Center, KVOE says. That location will continue to require masks as it is a health-care facility.

Emporia State President Allison Garrett says COVID-19 precautions dating back to spring 2020 and the availability of vaccines starting in January “helped to greatly reduce the number of COVID cases on our campus and in our community.”

Garrett asked people to be respectful of those who wear masks and use social-distancing methods. She also encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so.

According to KVOE, Emporia State University had 299 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 55 cases for the spring 2021 semester.

