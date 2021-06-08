Advertisement

Capper Foundation kicks off 11th annual iCan Bike Program

The Capper Foundation hosted the iCan Bike program.
The Capper Foundation hosted the iCan Bike program.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation’s iCan Bike program kicked off its 11th year on Monday.

Capper volunteers will spend five days using specially-adapted bikes to teach people with special needs how to ride a two-wheeler. Tuesday was “Tandem Tuesday”, where participants got to ride a tandem bicycle as an additional challenge. The goal of the program is to have all participants pedaling on their own by the time the program ends on Friday.

The ability to ride a bike is something many people without special needs take for granted, says Cris Teter, a physical therapist at Capper Foundation and the director of iCan Bike. However, for the kids and adults at Capper, it provides a sense of independence and confidence, as well as a way to feel included with peers.

Teter says his program not only rewards the bikers but the volunteers and himself as well. “It’s just fun to see the progress and the joy that the riders get with learning a new skill and realizing that they’re able to do this by themselves,” he said.

Capper Foundation is currently looking for volunteers for iCan bike. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can fill out this form and send it to Capper Foundation, Attn: Volunteer Coordinator, 3500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 or email them to Capper’s Volunteer Coordinator.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Latest News

The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates its Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 9, with...
United Way Day of Giving looks to create positive community impact
These hoop fans in Lindsey Dowell's WERC group provided new jerseys to new friends.
These Washburn Rural Middle School Good Kids, did something good for other teens in Rwanda
A man was taken to the hospital after being clipped by a truck side mirror near 12550 110th road.
Man hit with truck mirror
Warm Weather Continues
Topeka Health Map
Topeka City Council discuss neighborhood development