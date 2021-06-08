Capper Foundation kicks off 11th annual iCan Bike Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation’s iCan Bike program kicked off its 11th year on Monday.

Capper volunteers will spend five days using specially-adapted bikes to teach people with special needs how to ride a two-wheeler. Tuesday was “Tandem Tuesday”, where participants got to ride a tandem bicycle as an additional challenge. The goal of the program is to have all participants pedaling on their own by the time the program ends on Friday.

The ability to ride a bike is something many people without special needs take for granted, says Cris Teter, a physical therapist at Capper Foundation and the director of iCan Bike. However, for the kids and adults at Capper, it provides a sense of independence and confidence, as well as a way to feel included with peers.

Teter says his program not only rewards the bikers but the volunteers and himself as well. “It’s just fun to see the progress and the joy that the riders get with learning a new skill and realizing that they’re able to do this by themselves,” he said.

Capper Foundation is currently looking for volunteers for iCan bike. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can fill out this form and send it to Capper Foundation, Attn: Volunteer Coordinator, 3500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 or email them to Capper’s Volunteer Coordinator.

