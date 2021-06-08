Advertisement

American Legion set to tour Sunflower State on Saturday

FILE - (Source: WALB)(walb)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American Legion Riders will tour the Sunflower State and spend the night in Emporia on Saturday to fundraise and raise awareness for its American Legion Legacy Scholarship.

The Emporia American Legion Post 5 says on Saturday, June 12, between 5 and 5:30, American Legion Riders will arrive via motorcycle at its building to spend the night. It said the Legion will be on day three of its four-day ride around Kansas to promote awareness and donations to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.

According to the American Legion, the American Legion Legacy Scholarship is a needs-based scholarship for kids that have lost parents in the military since Sept. 11, 2001, or have a greater than 50% disability rating from the VA.

The Legion said motorcyclists will ride for over 140 miles, and three and a half hours.

