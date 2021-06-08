AAA Kansas provides safety tips for teenage drivers during ’100 deadliest days’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers. Kansas AAA has some advice to keep young people focused when you’re behind the wheel.

According to AAA more than 7,000 people were killed in teen-related accidents between Memorial Day and Labor Day in the last decade. 117 of those were in Kansas.

School is out for summer which means there will be more drivers with limited experience on the roads.

“Teen drivers typically during the school year are in a more structured driving environment, they’re maybe going to a job or practice or something, but in the summer it’ss a lot more unstructured,” said AAA Kansas Spokesperson Shawn Steward.

AAA says that distractions such as cell phones and other passengers are involved in three out of five fatal teen accidents.

“Distracted driving is a big issue for all drivers but especially teen drivers and one of the main factors is additional passengers.. we actually found that by limiting passengers, especially other teen passengers, for young drivers significantly reduces the risk of crashing.”

This summer they’re encouraging parents to have a conversation with their teens on the importance of staying focused while behind the wheel.

“Set the expectation with your teen driver, if you’re limiting how late they’re out driving or limiting the number of passengers they’re allowed to carry with them and then certainly emphasizing all of the behaviors such as distracted driving and impaired driving and speeding.”

Steward says the best way to get that message across is to lead by example.

“When you’re driving with your teens make sure that you’re not using your cell phones, make sure that you have your seat belt buckled up, make sure that your not tailgating or driving aggressively because our teens watch that and they learn that behavior so set a good example for your teens when your driving.”

AAA has plenty of resources to help teach your teens good driving habits.

