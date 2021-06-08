Advertisement

‘66 Topeka Tornado survivor recalls her first major weather event

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Judy Gatewood has witnessed several major events from tornados to Hurricane Camille.

However, she said the power of Topeka’s tornado on June 8, 1966 keeps that day fresh in her head 55 years later.

Gatewood said her father just got back from and returned to their home off 17th and Fairlawn when she heard Bill Kurtis call “for god’s sake, take cover”.

“We started to have dinner and sirens started going off so we ran across the street in the basement,” she recalled.

“Very few houses on the street had basements, we had a slab house so we had no basement and neighbor said come over with us.”

Her family stayed in their neighbor’s basement for about an hour but the weather event piqued an interest in 14-year-old Judy.

“I was more curious and awed I wanted to know what was going on,” she remembered.

“We stayed in the backyard watching the tornado hit Washburn University and it just grew and grew blacker and blacker and you can see debris floating around in it and you could smell it and it just gave me goosebumps to watch it.”

She said what came after the twister showed the best of Topeka.

“With all the cleanup and everybody comparing stories and finding out if your friends were OK and the people you knew from church or otherwise what had happened with them and it was there it was different,” she said.

“We realized that you need other people and people from out of town came in out of state came and helped clean up and haul off the trash and we knew houses that were being built and it was just kind of a group effort to get Topeka back on its feet again.”

The events taught Judy some lessons she still holds to this day.

“I still have respect for storms that you can’t run and hide you need to respect it and protect yourself,” she said.

“The weathercaster says dive for the basement I go down after I look out the window that’s what Kansans do they yell tornado we are going to watch.”

Judy said she is grateful that all she lost from the tornado was a summer babysitting job. Her clients ended up not moving nearby because of the tornado’s destruction near them.

