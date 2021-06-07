Wichita police: Woman tried to run over husband

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman is accused of trying to run over her husband, and running into a business in the process.

Formal charges have not been filed against the 42-year-old suspect.

Wichita Officer Charley Davidson said police were called Saturday night to a report of a vehicle striking a building on East Second Street. Officers discovered that a 2014 Dodge Challenger had struck a building, and found the suspect and her 45-year-old husband at the scene. No one was hurt.

Davidson said the investigation determined that the woman tried “multiple times” to run over her husband before striking the business. Police did not identify the business.

