Washburn University School of Law to break ground on new $34 million building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University School of Law will break ground on its new building on Friday, June 11.

The Washburn University School of Law says it will host donors, alumni and area leaders as it breaks ground on its new $34 million law building. It said on Friday, June 11, at 3 p.m., it will host a groundbreaking ceremony with Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University School of Law Dean Carla Pratt, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation President Marshall Meek.

According to the School, the ceremony will be held on the southeast corner of WU’s campus. It said traveling on Washburn Ave., guests should enter on Durrow Dr. and parking will be available by the softball field and tennis courts.

The School said it completed fundraising for the new building in 2020 and is excited to break ground on the new building to fit the needs of changing legal curriculum. It said the new innovative building will be equipped with technology to reflect advances made with its Third Year Anywhere program while also continuing to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

