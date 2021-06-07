Wanamaker Rd. bridge over Turnpike to close to through traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close the Wanamaker Rd. bridge to through traffic over the Kansas Turnpike in order to replace it.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, June 14, it will close the SW Wanamaker Rd. bridge over the Kansas Turnpike. It said the closure will begin at 8 a.m. to raise the superstructure and replace the concrete deck. The bridge is about 0.2 miles north of SW 77th St.

According to the City, the project’s schedule requires that Wanamaker Rd. reopen to unrestricted traffic on or before Friday, Nov. 12.

The City said a signed detour will guide drivers through 77th St., SW Burlingame Rd. and SW 61st St.

According to the City, the Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. of Wichita is the contractor of the Kansas Turnpike Association project.

