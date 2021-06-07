Advertisement

‘Spread the Love’ drive collects 1,000 jars of peanut butter for local food bank

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,100 pounds of peanut butter was donated to a Topeka food bank Monday morning.

It was part of the ‘Spread the Love’ peanut butter drive organized by real estate agent, Nicholas Koch, with Keller Williams Realty in Topeka.

“My business is based here and the community has given me everything, so just giving back to those that need it the most is what makes me happy,” he added.

Koch said he and his fiancé, Shannon Hayden, came up with the idea last October. They said they chose peanut butter since it’s shelf-stable, a good source of protein, and food pantries tend to run out of it quickly.

From May 1st through June 3rd Koch asked for the public’s help in raising 1,000 jars of peanut butter using his realtor Facebook page.

He also partnered with Dialogue Coffee House and Hy-Vee in Topeka, which served as drop-off locations for the donations.

In the final weeks of the drive, Hy-Vee took it a step further offering to match the 500 jars Koch had already collected to reach his goal of 1,000.

“We’re really proud of Nicholas and his lovely fiancé for coming up with such a great idea and something that could really give back,” said Mikki Burcher, Director of Marketing and Merchandising at Topeka’s Hy-Vee. “We’re just really proud to be part of the Topeka community and part of a community that does this kind of thing, that takes care of our friends and neighbors, and it’s always such an honor to be included and asked to participate.”

Koch said he and Shannon used to volunteer at Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas several times a year, so they decided to surprise them with the peanut butter delivery. The organization said it’s grateful for the generous donation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan
Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
June 8, 1966 Topeka Tornado