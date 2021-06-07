‘Spread the Love’ drive collects 1,000 jars of peanut butter for local food bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,100 pounds of peanut butter was donated to a Topeka food bank Monday morning.

It was part of the ‘Spread the Love’ peanut butter drive organized by real estate agent, Nicholas Koch, with Keller Williams Realty in Topeka.

“My business is based here and the community has given me everything, so just giving back to those that need it the most is what makes me happy,” he added.

Koch said he and his fiancé, Shannon Hayden, came up with the idea last October. They said they chose peanut butter since it’s shelf-stable, a good source of protein, and food pantries tend to run out of it quickly.

From May 1st through June 3rd Koch asked for the public’s help in raising 1,000 jars of peanut butter using his realtor Facebook page.

He also partnered with Dialogue Coffee House and Hy-Vee in Topeka, which served as drop-off locations for the donations.

In the final weeks of the drive, Hy-Vee took it a step further offering to match the 500 jars Koch had already collected to reach his goal of 1,000.

“We’re really proud of Nicholas and his lovely fiancé for coming up with such a great idea and something that could really give back,” said Mikki Burcher, Director of Marketing and Merchandising at Topeka’s Hy-Vee. “We’re just really proud to be part of the Topeka community and part of a community that does this kind of thing, that takes care of our friends and neighbors, and it’s always such an honor to be included and asked to participate.”

Koch said he and Shannon used to volunteer at Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas several times a year, so they decided to surprise them with the peanut butter delivery. The organization said it’s grateful for the generous donation.

