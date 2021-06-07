Advertisement

Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals as suspects in the May 27th homicide that happened in SW Topeka.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a May 27th homicide in southwest Topeka.

Officers said Jeremy Volle, 34, and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were identified through investigation as the suspect’s in the shooting.

Officers were called around 4:48 a.m. Thursday, May 27th to the 1100 block of S.W. 17th, where the shooting occurred.

They found Aaron Shepherd, 49, of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

TPD said they found Volle and Croskey Sunday, June 6, and initiated a pedestrian stop and a search warrant. Police then took the pair into custody without incident.

Croskey faces a first-degree murder charge; in the commission of a felony. Volle faces charges of murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

