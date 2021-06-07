Advertisement

Topeka murder suspects make first court appearance

Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th shooting death of Aaron Shepherd.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men arrested for a May homicide made their first court appearances Monday.

Jeremy Volle and Brandon Croskey, both of Topeka, were arrested Sunday in connection with the death of Aaron Shepherd.

The judge set Croskey’s bond at $1 million. He’s held for first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

Volle was booked for premeditated first degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond on the murder charge is $1 million, but he is held without bond for violating parole. Kansas Dept. of Corrections records show he was paroled February 1st on a 2018 Jackson Co. conviction of attempted interference with law enforcement.

The current charges stem from the shooting death of Shepherd. Shepherd was found just before 5 a.m., May 27th in the 1100 block of SW 17th St.

Volle and Croskey have their next court appearance set for September 22nd.

