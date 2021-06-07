Advertisement

Topeka man injured Sunday in motorcycle crash on K-99 highway in Lyon County

A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on a Lyon County highway, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man suffered what were described as minor injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on a Lyon County highway, authorities said.

The injured man was identified as Charles Gaddy, 27.

The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday on K-99 highway, about four miles north of Admire.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1996 Honda VT1100C was traveling on K-99 highway negotiating a curve when it left the roadway and crashed into the east ditch.

The patrol said Gaddy was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of his injuries.

