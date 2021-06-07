Stormont Vail Events Center hopes concerts are gateway to post-pandemic life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Events Center’s General Manager Kellen Seitz thinks Alice Cooper’s concert is coming at the right time.

“We’re seeing tickets for concert artists really accelerating not only in our market but nationwide,” he said Monday.

“It’s exciting to see exciting to be a part of that and have a few of those contracts landed and hopefully bring back some of that fun entertainment back for the community for the late summer months and as we approach into the fall.”

Sunday’s first big live event since the pandemic, Baby Shark Live, showed off the venue’s upgrades.

“It was fun to see all those new technologies roll out and see if patrons use them and experience that,” he said.

“We’ve had a number of orders placed on our mobile food and beverage website that’s exciting to see I know from a patron centric service standpoint.”

Seitz said he’s most excited to be part of the community’s return to normal life.

“I think folks are just really excited to go out and have something to do a semblance of normalcy if we look at things like the [Country] Stampede, we look at things like Hank Junior coming back into the market, they really allow the community to get back gather together,” he said.

“It’s kind of a life returning to normal, I’ve been hoping for it we’ve been anticipating it and being optimistic but it’s certainly starting to come full circle.”

Concert tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m., with a presale on Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. The venue’s Facebook page will share an exclusive presale discount code.

