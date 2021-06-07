Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man for the recent homicide of a Topeka woman.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Kajun D. Brock, 31, for the recent homicide of Shakeita Young.

According to Kagay, on May 29, law enforcement was dispatched to 1832 Burgess Ct. in response to reports of a woman being shot. Upon arrival, he said officers found Shakeita Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. He said Brock was identified as a suspect and found and arrested on June 2, with the help of the US Marshals.

Kagay said charges include murder in the first degree, premeditated and criminal possession of a weapon. Brock remains confined on a $1 million bond. His case has been set for a scheduling conference on June 17 at 1 p.m. in Division 11.

According to Kagay, the Topeka Police Department will continue the investigation into the matter. Anyone with information related to the crimes should report it immediately to law enforcement.

US Marshals arrest man for Topeka homicide

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan
Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
June 8, 1966 Topeka Tornado