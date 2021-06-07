Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man for the recent homicide of a Topeka woman.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Kajun D. Brock, 31, for the recent homicide of Shakeita Young.

According to Kagay, on May 29, law enforcement was dispatched to 1832 Burgess Ct. in response to reports of a woman being shot. Upon arrival, he said officers found Shakeita Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. He said Brock was identified as a suspect and found and arrested on June 2, with the help of the US Marshals.

Kagay said charges include murder in the first degree, premeditated and criminal possession of a weapon. Brock remains confined on a $1 million bond. His case has been set for a scheduling conference on June 17 at 1 p.m. in Division 11.

According to Kagay, the Topeka Police Department will continue the investigation into the matter. Anyone with information related to the crimes should report it immediately to law enforcement.

