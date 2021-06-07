Shawnee Co. CrimeStoppers offers $2K reward for information that leads to arrest of serial paintball shooter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a serial paintball shooter.

The Topeka Police Department says it is looking for help identifying a vehicle from a crime involving shooting a paintball gun. It said it has received multiple complaints of someone shooting a paintball gun from moving vehicles and the pictured SUV has been identified as a vehicle involved.

According to TPD, multiple injuries have been reported and the incidents have happened throughout the City.

If you have any information regarding the crimes, TPD would like you to email it at telltpd@topeka.org. TPD said tips that lead to an arrest, in this case, could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 through CrimeStoppers. To notify CrimeStoppers, call 785-234-0007 or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/128.

