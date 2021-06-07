Scattered Rain Showers Tomorrow Before Breaking 90 Degrees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered rain showers in southeastern and central Kansas this afternoon, but just like yesterday these showers will dissipate this evening a little before sunset. This pattern will continue throughout this week, but don’t expect to see rain as these showers and storms will be extremely isolated and most will remain dry the next several days.

Overnight tonight we will be in the middle 60s with no rain expected and light southerly winds. Tomorrow morning will feel humid and skies tomorrow will be partly cloudy with isolated to scattered rain showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Highest chances of seeing these scattered showers will be in areas east of Highway 75. Any outdoor plans you have scheduled for tomorrow should be good to go. These rain showers would produce minimal rainfall amounts and shouldn’t last more than 10 minutes.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds light from the south.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds south between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be warmer with some folks in the northwest reaching 90 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with south winds between 5-10 mph, possibly gusting to about 15 mph. There is a very low chance of seeing an isolated storm Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night will be warmer too with lows in the lower 70s.

The bigger concern is the heat and humidity with Thursday being the hottest day where the heat index will have the best chance for reaching and even exceeding 100°. Heat index values will likely be near 95 degrees on Wednesday and maybe even pass 100 degrees on Thursday. Be sure to follow some heat safety tips during this weeks hot weather.

A cold front is expected to pass through the area late Friday afternoon only dropping our temperatures by a few degrees, but dramatically lowering our humidity for the weekend. There is only a slight chance for isolated rain and storms on Friday with the cold front. Plan for many warm days and nights the next few days as we are going to see the warmest weather we’ve had so far this year.

Warm Weather (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Heat is the biggest concern the next 8 days. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe if you have to be outside for an extended period of time. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, a broad rimmed hat and take a break if you feel tired and especially if you feel light headed. Find some shade, go indoors, and definitely drink plenty of water! Do not cancel outdoor plans due to the storm chances because it’s a weather pattern where you should consider yourself lucky if you get rain. Most spots will be dry each day however if you are outside stay weather aware through the afternoon hours and if you hear thunder head indoors. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might not rain at all in your backyard but remember lightning is the danger and it can travel several miles away from the rain even in clear skies.

