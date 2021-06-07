Salvation Army’s free summer feeding program starts Monday at 3 Topeka housing complexes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children and families will be able to enjoy free meals Mondays through Fridays during the summer months at three Topeka housing complexes.

The Topeka Salvation Army’s Summer Feeding Program will start Monday and continue until July 30.

The meals will be available from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. at the Timberlee Apartments, 339 S.E. Lawrence; from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Paradise Plaza, 1110 S.E. Powell; and from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. at the Deer Creek housing complex, 423 S.E. Winfield.

“Food is a basic human need that we provide at the Salvation Army through our food pantry and community meal program year-round,” said Capt. Cristian Lopez, corps officer of the Topeka Salvation Army. “Being able to expand services to feed children this summer is not only a great opportunity but our responsibility in feeding all the children of our community.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.