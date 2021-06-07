Advertisement

Police: Teen drowned in Wichita apartment complex lake

Wichita Fire and Police Department find a body in a SW Wichita lake.
Wichita Fire and Police Department find a body in a SW Wichita lake.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A teenager drowned over the weekend in a lake on a Wichita apartment complex grounds, police said.

The drowning happened around 2 p.m. Sunday when emergency crews were called to the Kingston Cove apartments in south-central Wichita, authorities said.

The teen was with a group of friends swimming in the lake when he went under the water and did not resurface, officials said. The teen’s friends tried to rescue him, and several onlookers jumped in the water to try to help, but could not find him.

First responders called to the scene found the teen within 30 minutes and pulled him from the water, but were unable to revive him. Authorities had not released the teen’s name by Monday morning.

