Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in police custody after a man was shot late Monday morning in the Highland Park area of southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10:53 a.m. near S.E. 25th and Michigan Avenue.

Topeka police Sgt. Scott Scurlock said the shooting appeared to have occurred during a “dispute over property.”

Officers responding to the incident found the man who had been shot at a residence in the 2400 block of S.E. Kentucky Avenue, about three blocks west of where the shooting had been reported.

The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital.

Scurlock said the man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Scurlock said officers “were able to obtain witness information” about where the shooting occurred and the people involved in the incident.

Scurlock said officers then responded to the 2500 block of S.E. Minnesota Avenue.

The location on S.E. Minnesota was five blocks east of where the victim was found in the 2400 block of S.E. Kentucky and two blocks east of S.E. 25th and Michigan, where the shooting originally had been reported.

Officers responding to the 2500 block of S.E. Minnesota “were able to detain two people who fit the description of the parties involved,” Scurlock said.

Additionally, police were holding a house in the 2500 block of S.E. Minnesota for a search warrant and evidence regarding the shooting incident.

Scurlock said police believe they have “everybody involved in the situation accounted for,” and there didn’t appear to be any danger to the public.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

