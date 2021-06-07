Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where Shawnee Co. Health has outreach clinics this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC is renewing calls for young people to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Their weekly report shows an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations among young people this spring.

In Kansas, Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment numbers show, just before children as young as 12 became vaccine eligible in mid-May, about 15,800 Kansans under 18 had received vaccine. As of Monday, the number was nearly 43,000.

To continue targeting younger populations and families in all areas of the county, the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. is holding walk-in vaccine clinics this week at area schools. They kicked off Monday at Washburn Rural High School. It’s followed by visits to Seaman High School, Tuesday; Shawnee Heights Middle School, Wednesday; Silver Lake High School, Thursday; and the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, Friday.

All clinics will run from 8 to 10 a.m. They are open to all community members, with appointments needed. However, children ages 12 to 17 need parental consent.

Clinics also will held the weeks of June 28th and July 19th, following the same day-of-week location schedule. The July 19th clinic will be for second doses only.

Overall, CDC data shows, as of Monday, more than 47 percent of all Kansans had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and just shy of 39 percent are fully vaccinated. Among Kansas adults (ages 18 and older), 60 percent have one dose, and half are fully vaccinated.

Looking for other vaccination locations near you? Go to wibw.com and click “Find a Vaccine” in the top banner of the home page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.