Monday forecast: Pop up afternoon showers/storms can’t be ruled out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with showers/storms from daytime heating will be the weather pattern as we enter the second week of June.

First and foremost while there does exist a chance for pop up showers/storms almost everyday especially for the work week, most spots will remain dry. These are mainly storms that will pop up due to daytime heating not from fronts and storm systems. Any storms that develop will come with lightning and locally heavy rainfall with severe weather very unlikely.

The bigger concern is the heat and humidity with Thursday being the hottest day where the heat index will have the best chance for reaching and even exceeding 100°. With the chance for pop up showers/storms for most of the week, clouds are a concern as well which means if there is more sun than expected or rain/storms don’t develop, highs may be a couple degrees warmer than the 8 day indicates which would mean the heat index will be hotter than expected.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. A small chance for isolated showers/storms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slightly better chance for pop up showers/storms than today but it’s still an overall small chance anything does actually develop. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

The warming trend continues through Thursday with uncertainty starting Friday. One of the computer models does usher in slightly cooler air through Monday while the other model keeps it hot similar to Thursday. The 8 day reflects more of the warmer model so will keep an eye on the trends including the chance for pop up storms mainly Wednesday and Friday although there are indications of a small chance Saturday.

Taking Action:

Heat is the biggest concern the next 8 days: Make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe if you have to be outside for an extended period of time. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses and listen to your body. If you are starting to feel signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion head inside to AC.

Do not cancel outdoor plans due to the storm chances because it’s a weather pattern where you should consider yourself lucky if you get rain. Most spots will be dry each day however if you are outside stay weather aware through the afternoon hours and if you hear thunder head indoors. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might not rain at all in your backyard but remember lightning is the danger and it can travel several miles away from the rain even in clear skies.



