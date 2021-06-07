Lawrence murder trial is delayed once again

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The murder trial for a man accused of a 2017 killing in Lawrence has been delayed yet again.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the first-degree murder trial for 24-year-old Steven A. Drake III had been scheduled to begin Monday. Court officials have not said why the case is being delayed, but last week, Drake rejected a plea agreement by refusing to show up for his scheduled plea hearing.

A new trial date has not been set.

Drake’s trial has been delayed several times. He is accused of shooting Bryce S. Holladay on Sept. 19, 2017, in the doorway of Drake’s home. Drake told a 911 dispatcher that he shot Holladay in the face because he wouldn’t get out of his house.

