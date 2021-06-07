Advertisement

Lawrence murder trial is delayed once again

Steven A. Drake (Source: Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
Steven A. Drake (Source: Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The murder trial for a man accused of a 2017 killing in Lawrence has been delayed yet again.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the first-degree murder trial for 24-year-old Steven A. Drake III had been scheduled to begin Monday. Court officials have not said why the case is being delayed, but last week, Drake rejected a plea agreement by refusing to show up for his scheduled plea hearing.

A new trial date has not been set.

Drake’s trial has been delayed several times. He is accused of shooting Bryce S. Holladay on Sept. 19, 2017, in the doorway of Drake’s home. Drake told a 911 dispatcher that he shot Holladay in the face because he wouldn’t get out of his house.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan
Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
June 8, 1966 Topeka Tornado