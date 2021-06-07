Advertisement

KDA promotes beauty of Kansas Agriculture with Photo Contest

Courtesy: Kansas Water Office
Courtesy: Kansas Water Office(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDA is promoting the beauty of Kansas agriculture through its annual Photo Contest, with a new category for videos.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the beauty of the agricultural industry in the state has been celebrated throughout Kansas and it is encouraging photographers to capture that beauty and share it through its annual photo contest. It said it began accepting photos on Monday, June 7 and will continue to accept entries through Aug. 16.

According to the KDA, photo contest categories were chosen to promote different aspects of the state’s agriculture. It said the Kansas Weather, Celebrating Local Foods, Water in Kansas and Rural Kansas categories will showcase many places and ways residents can experience agriculture throughout Kansas. It said from the beauty of the Flint Hills and the western plains to the family-run local ranchers and colorful farmers’ markets, as well as the many ways weather and water have an impact on agriculture, will be celebrated.

For the first time ever, the KDA said it will add a Video category to showcase drone footage, harvest videos or other short clips for young photographers under 19. It said prizes will be awarded to the top two winners in each of six categories.

According to the KDA, photo entries should be sent in a .jpg format to KDA.PhotoContest@ks.gov. It said videos should be sent in .mp4 or .mov format. All entries are required to have a title and brief description, where and when the photo or video was taken, the photographer’s full name and age, entry category, hometown and email address.

Guidelines for the KDA Photo Contest can be found HERE.

