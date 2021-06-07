Advertisement

Kansas ranks in bottom half of states with best economies

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked in the bottom half of states with the best economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.Com says with certain states’ economies being hit harder than others during the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to study the best and worst state economies. It said 2021′s Best and Worst State Economies has ranked Kansas at No. 27, in the bottom half, meaning it has one of the worst economies.

Source: WalletHub

In order to decide which economies perform the best, WalletHub said it compared key indicators of economic performance and strength, it compared changes in GDP, startup activity and the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

According to the study, Kansas ranked 31 for economic activity, 11 for economic health and 32 for innovation potential, combined to make a score of 46.47. This accounts for the state’s rank of 27.

For more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan
Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
June 8, 1966 Topeka Tornado