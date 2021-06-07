Kansas ranks in bottom half of states with best economies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked in the bottom half of states with the best economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.Com says with certain states’ economies being hit harder than others during the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to study the best and worst state economies. It said 2021′s Best and Worst State Economies has ranked Kansas at No. 27, in the bottom half, meaning it has one of the worst economies.

In order to decide which economies perform the best, WalletHub said it compared key indicators of economic performance and strength, it compared changes in GDP, startup activity and the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

According to the study, Kansas ranked 31 for economic activity, 11 for economic health and 32 for innovation potential, combined to make a score of 46.47. This accounts for the state’s rank of 27.

