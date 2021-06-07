K-State’s Lafene Health Center continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine opportunities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Lafene Health Center will continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine, even after classes have let out for the summer.

Kansas State University says Lafene Health Center continues to offer opportunities for staff, students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine. For a limited time, it said Lafene will offer the single-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine. When that supply is exhausted, it said it will offer a two-dose vaccine.

According to K-State, vaccines are available from Monday-Friday at Lafene Health Center’s Allergy and Immunization Clinic. Appointments will be required and can be made HERE or by calling the Health Center at 785-532-6544.

For more information regarding K-State and the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

