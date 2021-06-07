Advertisement

Juveniles located in connection with Hiawatha vandalism cases

Hiawatha police say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of...
Hiawatha police say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of vandalism cases that occurred this past week in the Brown County city.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say they have located multiple juveniles in connection with a string of vandalism cases that occurred this past week in the Brown County city of Hiawatha.

In a Facebook post, Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore said the incidents were believed to have occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday at several locations in Hiawatha.

Defore said Hiawatha police officers took reports of black-rubber spray paint on utility boxes, signs, sidewalks and the city’s skate park.

Defore said a Hiawatha resident provided the police department with “useful information” that helped officers locate suspects in the case.

Defore said offenses include felony burglary; theft; and criminal damage to property.

Charges are pending the approval of Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday morning.

