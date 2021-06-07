Juneteenth celebration planned for Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - June 17th, 18th and 19th are the dates for the Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan.

Activities will begin with a presentation by Phil Dixon on the Kansas City Monarchs in Your Hometown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Douglass Activity Center Gym.

Friday activities will include Juneteenth and Arts in the Park at the City Park Norvell Band Shell featuring Julian Vaughn bassist in the smooth jazz genre. Opening for him will be local saxophonist Jah Velle Rhone.

On Saturday there will be a full day beginning at 8 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run and a proclamation and welcome at 9:30 a.m. The Juneteenth Unity Walk will be held at 9:45 a.m. followed by the Douglass Activity Center mural unveiling. The Juneteenth Art Auction will begin at noon and there will be a kids money drop and car wash contest at 1 and 2 p.m. respectively.

