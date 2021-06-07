Advertisement

Helen Hocker Theater kicks off summer camp

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young actors kicked off the first day of theater camp at Helen Hocker Theater Monday morning.

After getting to know each other, campers and counselors spent the day acquainting themselves with scripts and the story-writing process. The camp holds performances for family and friends at the end of each camp session; the younger campers’ plays are written for them by their counselors, while older groups either write their own scripts or perform published plays.

During each three-week session, campers will hone their acting, singing, and choreography skills, as well as important life skills like confidence and public speaking.

Camp coordinator Andy “Bert” Huff says stage performance helps shy kids come out of their shells and the camp environment provides a nice break after nine months of school. “They’re learning, they’re growing, but it takes a lot of that pressure off of them for academic learning all of the time,” Huff said. “Now they get to explore things that they don’t necessarily get to in school.”

Helen Hocker Theater Camp is open to kids five to 13 years old. Openings are still available for sessions two and three of camp. For more information, click here.

