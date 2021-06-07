Harvesters to host food distribution in old Gordman’s parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will hold its June food distribution in the old Gordman’s parking lot on Tuesday morning.

Harvesters says it will hold its monthly food distribution on Tuesday, June 8, at the old Gordman’s parking lot at 3245 SW Topeak Blvd. It said no identification or income information will be required, just the number of people living in the household.

According to Harvesters, volunteers are always welcome and needed. It said volunteers should arrive around 8 - 8:15 a.m. and can sign up at the table to receive food at the end of the distribution for themselves or someone in need.

Harvesters said vehicles will be parked on a first come first serve basis.

