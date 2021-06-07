Geary County to prioritize improvement projects

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Commissioners plan to meet on June 15rh to determine the priority order for three facility projects. Trish Giordano, Commission Chair, said they include the Emergency Operations Center, County Office Building security and courthouse renovation. “We’re going to sit down and prioritize those at a special commission meeting "

For the courthouse, the plan includes enlarging the entrance on the west side of the building.

There is a proposal to install security machines and a metal detector in the County Office Building. “I think we can possibly do that a little bit cheaper without having the expense of armed deputies in the building. I’d like to look at that,” said Giordano. The cost estimate for construction and securing the building totals approximately $130,000. Giordano added the manpower from the Sheriff’s Department would cost about one-quarter of a million dollars.

An emergency operations center is planned for the basement of the County Office Building.

