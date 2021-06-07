Geary Co. creates YouTube channel to ensure transparency

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County officials have created a YouTube channel to be more transparent with Geary County taxpayers.

County Commission meetings can be viewed both live and later following meetings. The meetings are also open to the public for in-person attendance.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdh6Ok_Onmu0BERFA0DRJig

