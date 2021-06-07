Advertisement

Father of 14-year-old assault victim says daughter may not make it if taken off ventilator

By Aaron Walling and Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old girl is in the fight for her life after a brutal assault on Friday. However, her father says she likely will not survive if taken off a ventilator. Jupiter Paulsen was allegedly stabbed 25 times and strangled by 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie by the Party City building in Fargo.

According to her father Robert Paulsen, Jupiter’s brain cells are dying off and that doctors are having a hard time getting her brain to react to certain tests..

“Right now, the fight is truly on her,” said Paulsen. “I mean all the prayers and love that I’ve received through the community is very appreciated and I just want them to keep coming of course. But right now she is in the fight of her own life and she is unresponsive to most activity.”

Paulsen has been by his daughter’s side since she was taken to the hospital, saying that he hasn’t slept much. He wants people to remember that his daughter is more than just a victim in this senseless act of violence.

“She was always so kind and loving and caring,” said Paulsen about who his daughter Jupiter is. “Always helpful, especially with her youngest brother who is just two years old, she always wanted to be around him. Always wanted to be around her sisters and her other brother and it’s a hard time at the moment.”

Her dad pointed out that his daughter was always good for cracking a joke or roasting him. They bonded over cooking and video games as well. This has been hard for the family who now has to wait and see what happens. Paulsen said he would do anything for his little girl.

“I just wish we could trade places. No child deserves to go through stuff like this,” said Paulsen.

Full of life, just started a job at Arby’s, played instruments and loved skateboards. As her dad put it, his daughter is a sweetheart that didn’t deserve this.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jupiter, for more information on that click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan
Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
June 8, 1966 Topeka Tornado