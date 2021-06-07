Father of 14-year-old assault victim says daughter may not make it if taken off ventilator

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old girl is in the fight for her life after a brutal assault on Friday. However, her father says she likely will not survive if taken off a ventilator. Jupiter Paulsen was allegedly stabbed 25 times and strangled by 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie by the Party City building in Fargo.

According to her father Robert Paulsen, Jupiter’s brain cells are dying off and that doctors are having a hard time getting her brain to react to certain tests..

“Right now, the fight is truly on her,” said Paulsen. “I mean all the prayers and love that I’ve received through the community is very appreciated and I just want them to keep coming of course. But right now she is in the fight of her own life and she is unresponsive to most activity.”

Paulsen has been by his daughter’s side since she was taken to the hospital, saying that he hasn’t slept much. He wants people to remember that his daughter is more than just a victim in this senseless act of violence.

“She was always so kind and loving and caring,” said Paulsen about who his daughter Jupiter is. “Always helpful, especially with her youngest brother who is just two years old, she always wanted to be around him. Always wanted to be around her sisters and her other brother and it’s a hard time at the moment.”

Her dad pointed out that his daughter was always good for cracking a joke or roasting him. They bonded over cooking and video games as well. This has been hard for the family who now has to wait and see what happens. Paulsen said he would do anything for his little girl.

“I just wish we could trade places. No child deserves to go through stuff like this,” said Paulsen.

Full of life, just started a job at Arby’s, played instruments and loved skateboards. As her dad put it, his daughter is a sweetheart that didn’t deserve this.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jupiter, for more information on that click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.