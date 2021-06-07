Ex-Chiefs coach pleads not guilty for crash that severely injured 5-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ex Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty for the crash that left a 5-year-old Kansas City girl with a traumatic brain injury.

KCTV5 reports that former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty in court on Monday and will be able to drive after he left a girl with a traumatic brain injury following a crash on I-435.

According to reports, Reid appeared in court virtually to enter his not guilty plea. It said he will be able to drive with the use of an interlock device, which works like a breathalyzer by only allowing him to start the ignition if his blood alcohol level is below the legal limit.

Reid’s next court appearance has been scheduled for late July.

The crash in question happened on an I-435 onramp near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, and left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury. Documents showed that Reid was traveling at 84 miles per hour seconds before the crash and had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.

