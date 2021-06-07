Advertisement

Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River

By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Andrea Matos, 24, was at her boyfriend’s house around 7 p.m. on Saturday night when she got the call.

It was from Wesley Sharp, the only survivor of the tragic boating accident Saturday evening on the Neosho River near the Burlington City Dam.

Matos said Sharp told her there was an accident, and her brothers were in the hospital and her mother was still missing.

“My family was very happy, they were all happy. My mom was the most outgoing and happy person I have ever met, she made everyone feel comfortable and she was able to make friends very easily. She really loved the outdoors and gardening,” Matos said. “She loved me so much and would always tell me how proud of me she was,” said Matos.

Along with her mother, she also lost her two younger brothers, Ezra Sharp, 5, and Mason Sharp, 2 on Saturday night.

“My two brothers were just like her and were very happy kids. My brothers loved sharing how much they loved us and how much we meant to them. They loved playing with their hot wheels and loved to run. They made our lives very bright,” she said.

“Ezra loved telling me how much he loved me and how he thought I was the best sister in the world. Mason liked telling me all the time how much he loved, and always asked for hugs and kisses, he loved it when I would give him a lot of kisses at once,” said Matos.

Matos said her mother, Mirabel Moran, 42, and Wesley Sharp were not married, but had been partners for eight years and loved each other very much.

Matos said she wasn’t surprised her family was exploring the outdoors, considering their love for nature.

“My brothers loved playing outdoors in the backyard with water and they liked racing, they all three liked going to the park with to the lake with Wesley,” she said.

The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

There has been a GoFundMe created to help with funeral costs, you can donate here.

