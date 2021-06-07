Burglary leads to fire, injuring 4 officers, man in garage

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a burglary led to a fire that also caused minor injuries to four Wichita police officers.

Police say the officers responded Sunday night to a 911 call about a burglary in progress inside a home’s detached garage. A news release from police says arriving officers found that the garage entry was barricaded from the inside.

Officers eventually got inside and discovered a man had locked himself into a smaller room, where a fire had been set. Officers used fire extinguishers to put out the blaze and rescue the man, who is hospitalized in Wichita.

The officers were treated and released due to smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.