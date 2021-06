TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - BNSF has finished a year-long rebuilding project of a bridge on the Landon Trail.

The City of Topeka closed the trail south of 33rd St. last May for construction on the bridge, which BNSF said was deteriorating and in need of repair.

As a result of the construction, the Landon Trail has been shifted to the north.

