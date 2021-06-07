Big Red One commanders to discuss applying leadership in military lives

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Current and former commanders of the Big Red One will be part of a panel on a virtual discussion to talk about applying leadership in military lives and beyond.

Fort Riley says on Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m., the First Division Museum will host a virtual panel that will feature past and present Big Red One commanders, including current 1st Infantry Division and Ft. Riley commanding general, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims. It said panel members will express their thought on applying leadership in their military lives and beyond.

According to the military base, additional panel participants include retired Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, retired Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Watts, retired Lt. Gen. Thomas G. Rhame, retired Lt. Gen. Perry L. Wiggins and retired Maj. Gen. David L. Grange.

Ft. Riley says advance registration for the event is required and that the event will be offered via Zoom and free to attend.

“We’ve assembled a remarkable group of general officers whose experiences during active duty are extremely relevant to all walks of life,” Salter said. “They have agreed to share their insights on leadership as military officers and civilians, and to share their experiences leading some of America’s finest men and women in peacetime and in combat. We are fortunate for this rare opportunity to bring them together.”

To register for the Zoom event, click HERE.

