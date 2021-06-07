AttackSense target range coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new attraction that’s the first of its kind in America will soon be open right here in Topeka.

AttackSense is an electronic target system designed for air soft and non- lethal rounds.

“The zone will have about seven to eight little targets in it and there are different games you can play,” said Regan Snyder with American Patriotic Supply. “Our target systems are attached to an app and with that app you can track on your phone to find out how well you’re doing and compare your scores to not only other people that are playing in the region, but across the world.”

The targeting system provides an authentic shooting range feel but with non-lethal pellets.

“They can’t believe how much it feels realistic,” said Megan Snyder with Be Safe Girl. “There’s blowback, it’s not like standard recoil when you’re firing with a traditional firearm, these are regular like you would find on a traditional firearm, same weight but different blowback”

The two Topeka business owners are partnering to bring the system to Topeka, all to help veterans.

“”We are trying to help the American Legion.. they’ve been hurting on money lately so we’re trying to partner with them and help save the American Legion and hopefully branch out to other ones across the country.”

The two plan to bring ten air-soft zones to The American Legion Post 400 in north Topeka.

The legion’s roof is in desperate need of repairs which could cost upwards of $80,000.

They expect the air-soft zones to breathe new life into the legion by bringing in entertainment and education.

“Its literally so perfect if you’re trying to teach the younger generation about gun safety in a safe environment, we’re going to hold safety classes on proper ways to handle the firearms and everything.”

The AttackSense zones are expected to be in operation at the legion sometime in July.

