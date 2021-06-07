Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley to grace Stormont Vail Events Center stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley are set to perform on the Stormont Vail Events Center stage during 2021.

Stormont Vail Events Center says Alice Cooper, the godfather of shock rock, will be live in concert with special guest, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, at Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to the Events Center, Cooper pioneered a theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock audiences. It said drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the crew created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. It said Cooper continues to tour, performing shows globally with the dark and horror-themed theatrics he is known for.

Stormont Vail Events Center said tickets are $30 and will go on sale on Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m., with a presale on Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. It said its Facebook page will share an exclusive presale discount code.

