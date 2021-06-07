Advertisement

Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley to grace Stormont Vail Events Center stage

(Source: Chris Loomis/© 2021 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley are set to perform on the Stormont Vail Events Center stage during 2021.

Stormont Vail Events Center says Alice Cooper, the godfather of shock rock, will be live in concert with special guest, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, at Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to the Events Center, Cooper pioneered a theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock audiences. It said drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the crew created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. It said Cooper continues to tour, performing shows globally with the dark and horror-themed theatrics he is known for.

Stormont Vail Events Center said tickets are $30 and will go on sale on Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m., with a presale on Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. It said its Facebook page will share an exclusive presale discount code.

To buy tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan
Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
June 8, 1966 Topeka Tornado