Wanted felon taken into custody by Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wanted fugitive is in custody in Jackson Co. after barricading himself inside a residence for several hours Friday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office; Deputies, Holton Police, and the Kansas Highway Patrol spent almost two hours persuading him to surrender to law enforcement on Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office received information that Robert Lee Rye III, 35, of Wetmore, was at a residence in Jackson County.

Rye was wanted out of Nemaha County on a felony probation warrant.

Just after eleven, Rye surrendered without incident to law enforcement.

Rye was booked into the Jackson County Jail for interference with law enforcement and on a felony probation warrant.

